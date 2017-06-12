Rise of the machines: Canadian retail...

Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cusp' of using more robotics

There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from 9 hrs ago, titled Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cusp' of using more robotics. In it, Western Star reports that:

Labour costs were rising, employee productivity was waning and the grocer knew that it had to keep building bigger distribution centres to accommodate the growing number of items being sold in its supermarkets. So instead of building out and hiring more workers, the national grocery chain built up and replaced many employees with robots.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
not a Robot

Toronto, Canada

#1 3 hrs ago
http://conveyorrepairs.ca/
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) 8 hr Ding 4
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) May 23 Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC