Record-breaking sniper shot in Iraq should be celebrated, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the record-breaking shot by a Canadian sniper in Iraq should be celebrated as an example of the military's excellence. The Department of National Defence revealed last week that the Canadian soldier hit a target that was more than 3.5 kilometres away.
