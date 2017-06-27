Record-breaking sniper shot in Iraq s...

Record-breaking sniper shot in Iraq should be celebrated, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the record-breaking shot by a Canadian sniper in Iraq should be celebrated as an example of the military's excellence. The Department of National Defence revealed last week that the Canadian soldier hit a target that was more than 3.5 kilometres away.

