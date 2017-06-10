Quebec police suspect double murder-suicide in slayings at nudist campsite
Quebec provincial police say the deaths of three people at a nudist campsite 125 kilometres northeast of Montreal appear to have been a double murder followed by a suicide. Police believe Carpentier killed the other two before taking his own life and say a broken relationship may have been the motive.
