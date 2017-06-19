Public interest arrest warrant granted for Kingston man charged with sexual assault
A public interest arrest warrant has been granted for a Kingston man who failed to appear for court on June 20. Christopher Alfred Mosher, 37, of Kingston, is charged with committing a sexual assault in Sunken Lake on Jan. 20. The identity of the alleged victim is protected by a publication ban. The charge has not been proven in court.
