Prince of Wales Youth Service Awards honour two Nova Scotians
The two Nova Scotia winners of the Prince's Youth Service Awards: Joshua Cochrane and Cheyenne Hardy. /Rowena Hardy ) Two Nova Scotia youth are being recognized at We Day in Toronto this fall for their outstanding contributions to community service and social action.
