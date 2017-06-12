Port Williams man arrested and charge...

Port Williams man arrested and charged following string of incidents sent for psychiatric assessment

6 hrs ago

A Port Williams man who allegedly committed a string of robberies and led Kings District RCMP officers on a chase through several communities has been ordered by the court to undergo a psychiatric assessment. Kyle Joseph Keddy, 32, was arrested and charged with 22 offences following a string of incidents between Wilmot and Port Williams on June 12. He appeared in Kentville provincial court, in custody, on June 13. Judge Ronda Van Der Hoek ordered that Keddy undergo a psychological fitness assessment.

Nova Scotia

