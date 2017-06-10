Police investigate after woman found dead, man injured in Dartmouth
Police still had an apartment building cordoned off at 33 Hastings Dr. in Dartmouth on Saturday morning after a woman was found dead inside and a man was found with life-threatening injuries outside on Friday, June 16, 2017. Police remain tight-lipped about the sudden death of a woman and the discovery of a man with life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth on Friday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|moldani
|470
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Thu
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC