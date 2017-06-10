Police investigate after woman found ...

Police investigate after woman found dead, man injured in Dartmouth

Police still had an apartment building cordoned off at 33 Hastings Dr. in Dartmouth on Saturday morning after a woman was found dead inside and a man was found with life-threatening injuries outside on Friday, June 16, 2017. Police remain tight-lipped about the sudden death of a woman and the discovery of a man with life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth on Friday evening.

Nova Scotia

