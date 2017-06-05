Police gathering evidence near path w...

Police gathering evidence near path where 18-year-old woman found dying

Police in Halifax say the death of a young woman found dying on a park path has been ruled a homicide. They said in a release Wednesday night that based on an autopsy, the medical examiner had ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as 18-year-old Chelsie Probert of Halifax.

Nova Scotia

