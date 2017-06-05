Police gathering evidence near path where 18-year-old woman found dying
Police in Halifax say the death of a young woman found dying on a park path has been ruled a homicide. They said in a release Wednesday night that based on an autopsy, the medical examiner had ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as 18-year-old Chelsie Probert of Halifax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Tue
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC