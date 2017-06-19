Pleas expected from Glace Bay man on robbery charges
A central figure is a string of armed robberies in Cape Breton and mainland Nova Scotia is to return to court later this month to enter pleas on a host of charges. Bryan Joseph Conron, 32, of Connaught Avenue, Glace Bay, is charged in relation to all five robberies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 16
|moldani
|470
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May '17
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May '17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC