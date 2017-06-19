Plea date set for Membertou woman on assault charges

A Membertou woman who is alleged to have assaulted and threatened hospital staff earlier this week was released from custody Friday on conditions. Shyleen Dimera LaBobe, 21, is charged with assault, assault with a weapon , aggravated assault , mischief , causing a disturbance by verbal abuse, uttering a threat to police, paramedics and nursing staff and assaulting a police officer.

