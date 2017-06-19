Plea date set for Membertou woman on ...

Plea date set for Membertou woman on assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cape Breton Post

A Membertou woman who is alleged to have assaulted and threatened hospital staff earlier this week was released from custody Friday on conditions. Shyleen Dimera LaBobe, 21, is charged with assault, assault with a weapon , aggravated assault , mischief , causing a disturbance by verbal abuse, uttering a threat to police, paramedics and nursing staff and assaulting a police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 2 hr Darly314 64
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May '17 Storm damage 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,500 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC