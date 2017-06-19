Plea date set for Membertou woman on assault charges
A Membertou woman who is alleged to have assaulted and threatened hospital staff earlier this week was released from custody Friday on conditions. Shyleen Dimera LaBobe, 21, is charged with assault, assault with a weapon , aggravated assault , mischief , causing a disturbance by verbal abuse, uttering a threat to police, paramedics and nursing staff and assaulting a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|2 hr
|Darly314
|64
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May '17
|Storm damage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC