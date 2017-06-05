Plea date set for Louisbourg man on porn charges
A 56-year-old Louisbourg man is to return to provincial court in August to enter pleas on child pornography charges. He continues his release on conditions that include no contact with anyone under the age of 16 and he is to have no access to the Internet.
