Plea date set for Glace Bay man charged in armed robberies
One of four Glace Bay men charged in connection with a string of armed robberies is to return to provincial court later this month for a bail hearing. Glenn Thomas Perry, 39, of Highland Street, is charged with armed robbery and using a weapon in committing an offence in connection with the robberies in Sydney and Glace Bay.
