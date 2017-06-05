Plea date set for Glace Bay man charg...

Plea date set for Glace Bay man charged in armed robberies

18 hrs ago

One of four Glace Bay men charged in connection with a string of armed robberies is to return to provincial court later this month for a bail hearing. Glenn Thomas Perry, 39, of Highland Street, is charged with armed robbery and using a weapon in committing an offence in connection with the robberies in Sydney and Glace Bay.

