Phase two of Ellershouse Wind Farm in Nova Scotia is now generating clean power
On June 29th, the launch of phase two of the Ellershouse Wind Farm is being celebrated by Bullfrog Power , East Coast Credit Union, developer Minas Energy, and Alternative Resource Energy Authority , which is the facility owner. AREA, a partnership between the Towns of Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay in Nova Scotia, was created by the towns to reduce energy costs, expand green mandates and develop new revenue streams for the municipalities.
