Phase two of Ellershouse Wind Farm in...

Phase two of Ellershouse Wind Farm in Nova Scotia is now generating clean power

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

On June 29th, the launch of phase two of the Ellershouse Wind Farm is being celebrated by Bullfrog Power , East Coast Credit Union, developer Minas Energy, and Alternative Resource Energy Authority , which is the facility owner. AREA, a partnership between the Towns of Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay in Nova Scotia, was created by the towns to reduce energy costs, expand green mandates and develop new revenue streams for the municipalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) 4 hr tnox 3
News Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef... 15 hr coast 2 coast 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jun 27 early greetings 67
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) Jun 26 TamK 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,268 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC