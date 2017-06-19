Peterborough police: Nova Scotia man preyed on local teen NEW

Canadian police officials arrested Robert Paul, 19, of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada, on September 22, 2016, on charges of luring and providing explicit material to a child according to a press release issued by the Peterborough Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The charges originally stemmed from a criminal threatening complaint from a 15-year-old girl from Peterborough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.