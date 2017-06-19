Peterborough police: Nova Scotia man preyed on local teen NEW

Peterborough police: Nova Scotia man ...

Peterborough police: Nova Scotia man preyed on local teen

15 hrs ago Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Canadian police officials arrested Robert Paul, 19, of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada, on September 22, 2016, on charges of luring and providing explicit material to a child according to a press release issued by the Peterborough Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The charges originally stemmed from a criminal threatening complaint from a 15-year-old girl from Peterborough.

Nova Scotia

