Ontario couple charged in Sydney jewelry store theft
Grigori Zaharov, 70, Natalia Feldman, 44, both of Thornhill, are charged with theft over $5,000 in connection with the theft of jewelry from Peoples Jewellers in Sydney. The pair was scheduled to be in a Sydney provincial court Thursday but the court was told the accused are in jail in New Brunswick on similar charges and that the Cape Breton charges will be transferred to Fredericton.
