One Sobeys store in Nova Scotia pairs beer, cider and groceries
The owner-operator of the craft brewery and cidery that opened this week inside a Nova Scotia Sobeys says the suds-supermarket pairing is a first for Canada - if not North America. Barry MacLeod has spent the past two decades helping scores of craft breweries get off the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|7 hr
|Darly314
|64
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May '17
|Storm damage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC