Nova Scotian's artwork in circulation as 5-cent coin for Canada 150
Nova Scotia artist Gerald Gloade poses with his design which will grace a new 5-cent coin that celebrates Canada's 150th anniversary It may be small in terms of currency and size, but the fact a Nova Scotian's artwork is on the face of the Royal Canadian Mint's new 5-cent circulation coin is big news. Gerald Gloade of Truro, N.S. said he entered into the Mint's My Canada, My Inspiration contest that launched in 2015 to find coin designs to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canadian Federation.
