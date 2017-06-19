Nova Scotia town grapples with deer p...

Nova Scotia town grapples with deer problem, considers contraceptives, cull

A central Nova Scotia town has become overrun with deer, and officials are considering options including contraceptives and a cull in a bid to control the growing urban herd. The deer have become common sights in the streets and gardens of Truro, N.S., and officials are holding a public information session Tuesday night at the local fire hall.

Nova Scotia

