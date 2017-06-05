Nova Scotia school cancels BBQ after 'dozens' of students ...
Hammonds Plains Consolidated School has postponed a Family BBQ planned for Thursday after a large number of people developed cases of a gastrointestinal illness. According to a letter from the Nova Scotia Health Authority, sent home with parents of children at the school, students have reported symptoms including fever, diarrhea, loose or watery stool, vomiting, stomach cramps, and upset stomach.
