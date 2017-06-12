Nova Scotia police chief to face sexual assault charges involving teenage girl
BRIDGEWATER, N.S. _ A Nova Scotia police chief is due in court today to face charges of sexual exploitation and sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl. The police commission in Bridgewater passed a motion to suspend Collyer on May 4, the same day it was announced he was facing charges.
