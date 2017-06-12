Nova Scotia fugitive wanted for secon...

Nova Scotia fugitive wanted for second-degree murder extradited from Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

RCMP say Steven Skinner of Cole Harbour, N.S., will appear in Halifax court Monday to face a second-degree murder charge in connection with a 2011 death in the area. Police issued an international warrant for Skinner's arrest shortly after 20-year-old Stacey Adams was found dead in a home in Lake Echo in April 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Fri moldani 470
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May '17 Bell 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,735 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC