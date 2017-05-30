Nova Scotia ERs closed again due to d...

Nova Scotia ERs closed again due to doctor shortage

The Emergency Department at the New Waterford Consolidated Hospital in New Waterford will be closed on June 3. It will reopen on June 6 at 7 a.m. The Emergency Department at the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney will be closed on June 3. It will reopen on June 4 at 8 a.m. The Emergency Department at the All Saints Springhill Collaborative Emergency Centre in Springhill will be closed June 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 4 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The ER will also be closed June 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Emergency Department at the South Cumberland Collaborative Emergency Centre in Parrsboro will be closed June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and June 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Cleveland will be closed on June 3 at 7 a.m. It will reopen on June 4 at 8 a.m. For non-emergency health ... (more)

Nova Scotia

