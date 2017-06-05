Nova Scotia choir to perform on P.E.I.

Nova Scotia choir to perform on P.E.I.

12 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

One of Canada's few men and boys choirs in the European cathedral tradition will tour Prince Edward Island, June 8-11. Presented by Musique Royale, Capella Regalis Men & Boys Choir, based in Halifax, N.S., will tour Prince Edward Island with engagements in four venues over their four days on the Island.

Nova Scotia

