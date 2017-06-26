Nova Scotia breast cancer retreat saved
A retreat for breast cancer survivors in Nova Scotia may survive with the support of two cancer organizations in the province. "It was heartbreaking when we learned the retreat was cancelled and saw how devastating it was to survivors," said Louise Barker in an interview Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|TamK
|2
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|9 hr
|Concerned
|65
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May '17
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC