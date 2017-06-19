No winning ticket for Saturday night'...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The Lodge at the new Kluskap Ridge RV & Campground was filled with the sound of drums and the smell of traditional Aboriginal food for everyone to share on Saturday as they hosted a cultural day for the public. ENGLISHTOWN - The Englishtown Mussel Festival was once again a huge success for the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Sat Darly314 64
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May '17 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May '17 Storm damage 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,239 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC