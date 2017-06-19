Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says ...

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says two killed in construction accident

7 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro confirmed Monday the deaths of two workers during construction of a transmission line just west of Come by Chance. The utility says it is working closely with the contractor, and it has expressed sympathy for the families and the co-workers who have been affected by the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Nova Scotia

