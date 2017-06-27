N.S. man gets four-month prison sentence for sexually assaulting teenage friend
A young aboriginal man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old friend "exhibits great potential" despite a difficult upbringing and should not face a lengthy jail term, a Nova Scotia judge says. Nova Scotia Supreme Court Judge James Chipman sentenced Davis Joseph Prosper to four months in jail in a decision the judge said took Prosper's aboriginal status into account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|28 min
|early greetings
|67
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May '17
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC