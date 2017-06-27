N.S. man gets four-month prison sente...

N.S. man gets four-month prison sentence for sexually assaulting teenage friend

A young aboriginal man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old friend "exhibits great potential" despite a difficult upbringing and should not face a lengthy jail term, a Nova Scotia judge says. Nova Scotia Supreme Court Judge James Chipman sentenced Davis Joseph Prosper to four months in jail in a decision the judge said took Prosper's aboriginal status into account.

