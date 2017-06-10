Murder trial in Kelowna, B.C. hears about gun found in bushes
A landscaper has told a court in Kelowna, B.C., about finding a gun in some bushes weeks after a gang leader was fatally shot nearby. Bobcat operator Joel Whitsel testified in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, saying he originally thought what he had found in the bushes on Nov. 1, 2011, was a badly rusted paintball gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC