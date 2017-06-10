Murder trial in Kelowna, B.C. hears about gun found in bushes

A landscaper has told a court in Kelowna, B.C., about finding a gun in some bushes weeks after a gang leader was fatally shot nearby. Bobcat operator Joel Whitsel testified in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, saying he originally thought what he had found in the bushes on Nov. 1, 2011, was a badly rusted paintball gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.