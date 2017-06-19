Montreal-born author appointed new chair of UBC's creative writing program
The University of British Columbia has announced a new head for its creative writing program, nearly two years after the former chair was suspended amid "serious allegations." Ohlin's work includes two short story collections and two novels, including Inside, which was nominated for the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 16
|moldani
|470
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May '17
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May '17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC