Martock woman charged with assaulting...

Martock woman charged with assaulting police officers in Shelburne County with Ford Escape

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

A Martock woman sentenced for stealing gas from a Brooklyn service station is facing charges in other areas of the province - including two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, a Ford Escape, in Shelburne County. Catherine Mary Kelley, 32, pleaded guilty on June 5 to charges of stealing gas from Petro Canada and failing to comply with her undertaking by failing to abstain from driving a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Tue The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) May 23 Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC