Man who helped dispose of body in 2014 murder to serve four years
A 32-year-old man has been sentenced for helping dispose of the remains of Dartmouth resident Catherine Miller after a 2014 murder described by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court as "callous and brutal." George Edward Hubley was sentenced to four years for assisting with the disposal of Miller's remains and being involved as an accessory after the fact.
