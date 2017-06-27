Man charged with stunting in a Mini Cooper in Lower South River

A 25-year-old man was charged with stunting after police clocked a Mini Cooper travelling at 167 km/h in a 110 km/hr zone - 57 km/hr over the posted speed limit. RCMP Eastern Traffic Services noticed a Mini Cooper travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 104 in Lower South River at 5 p.m. on June 25. The driver, who is from Halifax, was charged, had his licence suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.