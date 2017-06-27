Man charged with stunting in a Mini Cooper in Lower South River
A 25-year-old man was charged with stunting after police clocked a Mini Cooper travelling at 167 km/h in a 110 km/hr zone - 57 km/hr over the posted speed limit. RCMP Eastern Traffic Services noticed a Mini Cooper travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 104 in Lower South River at 5 p.m. on June 25. The driver, who is from Halifax, was charged, had his licence suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized.
