Man, 24, pleads guilty to terrorism-related charge in Toronto court
The Public Prosecution Service of Canada says Kevin Omar Mohamed pleaded guilty Friday to one count of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity. Mohamed has been in custody since he was charged in March 2016 and officials say he'll be sentenced at a later date.
