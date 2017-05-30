Man, 24, pleads guilty to terrorism-r...

Man, 24, pleads guilty to terrorism-related charge in Toronto court

10 hrs ago Read more: The News

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada says Kevin Omar Mohamed pleaded guilty Friday to one count of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity. Mohamed has been in custody since he was charged in March 2016 and officials say he'll be sentenced at a later date.

