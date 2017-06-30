Maine airport's new flight service to Halifax postponed by computer glitch
Portland International Jetport was set to launch an Elite Airways flight to Halifax, N.S., Friday, but it was called off at the last minute due to the technical issue. The Portland Press Herald reports the glitch concerned U.S. and Canadian electronic reservation systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|22 hr
|tnox
|3
|Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef...
|Fri
|coast 2 coast
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|early greetings
|67
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC