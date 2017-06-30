Maine airport's new flight service to...

Maine airport's new flight service to Halifax postponed by computer glitch

Portland International Jetport was set to launch an Elite Airways flight to Halifax, N.S., Friday, but it was called off at the last minute due to the technical issue. The Portland Press Herald reports the glitch concerned U.S. and Canadian electronic reservation systems.

