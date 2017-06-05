Liverpool woman facing manslaughter charges

A 26-year-old woman from Liverpool is appearing in court in Bridgewater at this hour charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death. Bridgewater Police Service said in a news release officers have been conducting a criminal investigation into the suspicious, sudden death of a 22-year-old woman from Bridgewater on April 28. As a result of this investigation, police arrested Nowe, 26, in Liverpool.

