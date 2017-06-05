Liverpool woman charged with manslaug...

Liverpool woman charged with manslaughter in death of 22-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: CBC News

A 26-year-old woman from Liverpool is facing a manslaughter charge following an investigation into the suspicious death of another woman on April 28. Bridgewater Police Service have not released the name of the accused. She's also charged with criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a controlled substance and breach of probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Tue The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) May 23 Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC