Liverpool woman charged with manslaughter in death of 22-year-old
A 26-year-old woman from Liverpool is facing a manslaughter charge following an investigation into the suspicious death of another woman on April 28. Bridgewater Police Service have not released the name of the accused. She's also charged with criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a controlled substance and breach of probation.
