Lionel Desmond not turned away by hospital, family says after briefing on deaths

A former Canadian soldier was not turned away from a Nova Scotia hospital in the days before he killed three members of his family and himself, relatives said Wednesday after meeting with health officials and the province's medical examiner. Lionel Desmond, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan who suffered from PTSD, had told family members he was turned away from a hospital's mental health unit before the killings.

