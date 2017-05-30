LETTER: Sister from Cape Breton remem...

LETTER: Sister from Cape Breton remembered

Read more: Cape Breton Post

It sounds cliche to say that the sudden passing of Sister Rita Clare, CND, marks the end of an era, but those of us who were fortunate enough to have been influenced by her when she was in her prime as a teacher, an administrator and a musical artist will now tend to see her as inseparable from the times during which she dominated the choral music scene Cape Breton. Sister Rita was a consummate musician; her innate musicality, reinforced by an exhaustive scholarship, set an imposing - some would say intimidating - standard for her students and colleagues.

