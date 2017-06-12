LETTER: Nova Scotia election over, but scars remain
The recent provincial election was clearly a battle between public unions and the government, with health care being the defining issue. For decades, it was thought to oppose the Nova Scotia Teachers' Union would mean a certain defeat for government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Fri
|moldani
|470
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC