Kings West MLA changes hats in new cabinet
Glavine was sworn in as the Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, and will continue to serve as the Minister of Seniors. Glavine had served as Minister of Health and Wellness since 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|12 hr
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|17 hr
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC