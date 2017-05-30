Jailed mother convicted of pimping, assault gets day parole
A Halifax mother who went to prison for pimping two 14 and 15-year-old girls has been given day parole. Tashlynn Sheila Shaw was sentenced to just over two years and six months for living on the avails of prostitution, controlling movement compelling prostitution and assault with a weapon.
