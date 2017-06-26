'It's scary': Nova Scotia woman grabbed by stranger in car speaks out

In less than a week, there have been five reported cases of a suspicious man approaching women in Lower Sackville, N.S. On Wednesday afternoon, a woman was waiting at a bus stop outside Sobeys on Downsview Drive when she was approached by a man that she says tried to pull her into his vehicle. The woman is so shaken up by the incident that she doesn't want her name used but has decided to speak to Global News about what happened to her.

