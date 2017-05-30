'It helps us heal': Former resident gives tours at site of onetime orphanage

The room that welcomes people to drop in for a twice-weekly coffee gathering at Veith House is one of the most inviting areas inside the north-end Halifax community hub, but Linda Gray-LeBlanc is uneasy about it. Gray-LeBlanc and her five siblings spent a considerable amount of time in this room back in 1957 when it was the quarantine room at the Halifax Protestant Orphanage.

