Injured Cape Bretoner gets help from ...

Injured Cape Bretoner gets help from public to cover cost of return to Nova Scotia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The kindness of Canadians from across the country has made it possible for a Cape Bretoner to fly back to Nova Scotia for treatment following a spinal injury that left her paralyzed in a remote northern community in May. On Tuesday, Nancy MacDonald was airlifted from a hospital in Ottawa to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax to receive treatment close to home for a spinal cord injury she suffered while alone in her home in Igloolik, Nunavut. After her husband passed away two years ago, MacDonald, originally from Wagmatcook, decided to start a new chapter in her life by helping others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) May 23 Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May '17 gorillaman 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC