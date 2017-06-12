Injured Cape Bretoner gets help from public to cover cost of return to Nova Scotia
The kindness of Canadians from across the country has made it possible for a Cape Bretoner to fly back to Nova Scotia for treatment following a spinal injury that left her paralyzed in a remote northern community in May. On Tuesday, Nancy MacDonald was airlifted from a hospital in Ottawa to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax to receive treatment close to home for a spinal cord injury she suffered while alone in her home in Igloolik, Nunavut. After her husband passed away two years ago, MacDonald, originally from Wagmatcook, decided to start a new chapter in her life by helping others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May '17
|gorillaman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC