Injured Cape Bretoner gets help from public to cover cost of return to Nova Scotia

The kindness of Canadians from across the country has made it possible for a Cape Bretoner to fly back to Nova Scotia for treatment following a spinal injury that left her paralyzed in a remote northern community in May. On Tuesday, Nancy MacDonald was airlifted from a hospital in Ottawa to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax to receive treatment close to home for a spinal cord injury she suffered while alone in her home in Igloolik, Nunavut. After her husband passed away two years ago, MacDonald, originally from Wagmatcook, decided to start a new chapter in her life by helping others.

