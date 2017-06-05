Hundreds celebrate Davis Day in Glace Bay
On Sunday, the Cape Breton Miners' Museum in Glace Bay was filled with people celebrating the lives and deaths of miners, including one man, William Davis, who has become a symbol of sacrifice and solidarity across the province. Davis' great-grandson Sheldon MacDonald and his family were at the ceremony on behalf of the Davis family.
