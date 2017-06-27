'Humbling, for sure': Nova Scotia's n...

'Humbling, for sure': Nova Scotia's new lieutenant-governor sworn in

1 min ago Read more: CBC News

Arthur Joseph LeBlanc, from West Arichat in Cape Breton, is Nova Scotia's 33rd lieutenant-governor since Confederation. Arthur Joseph LeBlanc, a longtime justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, was sworn in as the new lieutenant-governor on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia

