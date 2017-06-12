Historic New Brunswick lighthouse des...

Historic New Brunswick lighthouse destroyed by overnight fire

The Saint John fire department says it was notified of the blaze at the lighthouse on the Saint John River in the city's Green Bay area around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Division chief Mark Wilson says the site is remote and required firefighters to trek into the woods on foot with their gear for a couple kilometres.

