Here's the 10 most expensive homes in Nova Scotia on the market right now
Nova Scotia has the third most affordable housing market, according to the Canadian Real Estate Market, but if you're looking to shovel out the money, the Atlantic province has its own fair share of expensive homes to choose from. The homes are found across the province, but the list put together by Point2Homes.com found six are found right in the provincial capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Tue
|early greetings
|67
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May '17
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC