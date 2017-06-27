Hells Angels back in Nova Scotia: RCMP
The Hells Angels are back in Nova Scotia and police are expecting to see fully patched members across the province in the near future. The Hells Angels Halifax chapter was formed in 1984.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Tue
|early greetings
|67
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May '17
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC