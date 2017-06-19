Health authority agrees to meet with Lionel Desmond's family, says sister

Nova Scotia's health authority has agreed to meet with Lionel Desmond's immediate family next week, almost six months after the former Canadian soldier fatally shot his mother, wife, daughter and himself in a horrific murder-suicide. One of Desmond's sisters, Chantel, confirmed Monday that the Nova Scotia Health Authority has scheduled a meeting for June 28 at St. Martha's Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., a half-hour drive from Lionel Desmond's home in Upper Big Tracadie.

